Bank of America Corp DE Sells 865,595 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $75,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37.

