Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $135,000 Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.