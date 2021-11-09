Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of StoneMor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STON. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneMor news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STON opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.10. StoneMor Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

