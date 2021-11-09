Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 122,231 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

