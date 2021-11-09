Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,262 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Amtech Systems worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 million, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

