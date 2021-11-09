Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.