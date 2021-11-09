Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period.

BFOR opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

