Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 914,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 83.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

