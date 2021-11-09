Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.