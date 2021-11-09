Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.55.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.24 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.