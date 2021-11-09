Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,352 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

