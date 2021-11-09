Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,186 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $313.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.61 and a 200-day moving average of $349.77. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,774. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

