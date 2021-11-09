Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

