Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

