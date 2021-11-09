Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $496,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 111.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

