Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,263. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

