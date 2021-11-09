Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beam Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.