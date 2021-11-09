Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%.
NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 527,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,495. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
