Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 527,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,495. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

