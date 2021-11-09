Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

