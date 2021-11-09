Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 423.10 ($5.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.21. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

