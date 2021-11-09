Beazley’s (BZLYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZLYF. UBS Group cut Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

