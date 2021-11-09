Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

