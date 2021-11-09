Benchmark Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Hold

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

