Berenberg Bank Increases Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 430

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.
LON:DAL opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of £782.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.98. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 271.75 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).
About Dalata Hotel Group
