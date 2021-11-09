Berenberg Bank Increases Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 430

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of £782.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.98. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 271.75 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

