Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 374.38.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

