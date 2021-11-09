Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

BGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.