Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $786.12

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $786.12 and last traded at $768.48, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Biglari alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $813.49.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.