Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $341.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $348.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.51 and a 200 day moving average of $217.13.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

