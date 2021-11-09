BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $291.88 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $144.29 or 0.00213790 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $291.88 million and $33.37 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003566 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007840 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.00518708 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

