Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $506.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $292.26 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

