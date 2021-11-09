Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $139.77

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.77, but opened at $114.80. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $116.58, with a volume of 24,040 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

