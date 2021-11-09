BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.31, a P/E/G ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $111,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,235. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLife Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

