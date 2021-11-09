Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,480. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

