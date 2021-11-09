Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $75,699.33 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,736.89 or 1.00079140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.13 or 0.00348105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00539471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00159950 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,837,104 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.