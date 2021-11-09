BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.60

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 938707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

