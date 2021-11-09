Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.