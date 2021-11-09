Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
