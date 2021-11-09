Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

BKH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 13,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

