Blackstone Inc Acquires New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB traded up $22.29 on Tuesday, reaching $577.87. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $581.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

