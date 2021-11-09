Blackstone Inc Buys 3,501,465 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $97,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Ranpak by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -494.06 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

