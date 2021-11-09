Blackstone Inc Purchases New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

