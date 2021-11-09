Blackstone Inc Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Blackstone Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity National Financial worth $48,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 129,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

