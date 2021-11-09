Blackstone Inc Sells 98,515 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Blackstone Inc cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,515 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Blackstone Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $492,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

TRGP stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

