Blackstone Inc Takes $14.67 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.07% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

