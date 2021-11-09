Blend Labs (BLND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLND opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.