Blend Labs (BLND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLND opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

