Blockstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.25 or 0.00362902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

