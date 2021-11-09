Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 6.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares rose 6.7% on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 32,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,473,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

