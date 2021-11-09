Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

