Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
