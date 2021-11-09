Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $23,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,297. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.50.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

