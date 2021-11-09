Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.35.

HD opened at $371.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $392.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

