Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.10.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,624,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.